D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -375.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.