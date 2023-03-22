D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.
AMZN stock opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -375.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
