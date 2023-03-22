Clarus Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 41,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 836,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,316,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $435.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.