Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 68,395 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBN Securities lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

