Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6,586.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,396 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $30,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $20,982,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.