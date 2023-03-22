Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $20.73 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 651,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 320.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 458,181 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 797.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 386,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 297.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 370,856 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE NRG opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.