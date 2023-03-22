Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 29,710 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $507.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.90 and a 200-day moving average of $444.28. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

