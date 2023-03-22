Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 514,262 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,262 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $219,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82. The company has a market cap of $400.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.