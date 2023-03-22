Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $665,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,793 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average is $85.29.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

