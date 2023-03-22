Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

