Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of -375.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.