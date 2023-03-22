Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $69,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.56 and its 200-day moving average is $178.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

