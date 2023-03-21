Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 32,571 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

