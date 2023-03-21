WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.19

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.19 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 27.83 ($0.34). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 27.88 ($0.34), with a volume of 129,462 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,689,000 after acquiring an additional 209,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,752,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,832,000 after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,726,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,090,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,722,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,997,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

