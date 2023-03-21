UMB Bank n.a. Sells 5,211 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 29.1% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Insider Activity

International Paper Price Performance

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,175 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

