UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Copart were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 24,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

