UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,360 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EGP shares. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.90%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.