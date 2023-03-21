Toroso Investments LLC Sells 1,651 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.



