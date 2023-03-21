The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 305 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $244.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $247.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.35 and its 200 day moving average is $230.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

