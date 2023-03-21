Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

THLLY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Thales Price Performance

Thales stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. Thales has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $28.53.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

