Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Thales from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Thales Price Performance
Shares of Thales stock opened at $135.00 on Monday. Thales has a one year low of $107.55 and a one year high of $145.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thales
About Thales
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
