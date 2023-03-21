Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Thales from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of Thales stock opened at $135.00 on Monday. Thales has a one year low of $107.55 and a one year high of $145.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thales

About Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

