Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Unibrew A/S from 575.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Unibrew A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Unibrew A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $491.67.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYUF opened at $66.60 on Monday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.39.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

