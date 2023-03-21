Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 125 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 76 ($0.93) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quilter from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quilter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Quilter has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.