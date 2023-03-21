Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Cormark

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. TD Securities upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$117.40.

Premium Brands Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$95.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.58. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$110.40.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

About Premium Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

