Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given New C$114.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Price Performance

PRBZF stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.52. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.