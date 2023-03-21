Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), with a volume of 163,908,174 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

