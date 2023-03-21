Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.86.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$34.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.93. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.76 and a 52-week high of C$39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 123.81.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

About Power Co. of Canada

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

(Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.