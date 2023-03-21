Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PWCDF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

