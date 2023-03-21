Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
PRRWF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Park Lawn Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $20.34 on Monday. Park Lawn has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.
About Park Lawn
Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
