Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$12.75 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.97.

NXR.UN stock opened at C$9.71 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$14.03. The company has a market cap of C$659.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

