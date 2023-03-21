Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EFRTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

