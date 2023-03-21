MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.99

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.99 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.39). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39), with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get MYCELX Technologies alerts:

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.51.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.