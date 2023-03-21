Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

