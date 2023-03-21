Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Melcor Developments Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE MRD opened at C$11.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$373.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.40. Melcor Developments has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$17.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Melcor Developments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

