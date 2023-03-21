Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

Melcor Developments stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

