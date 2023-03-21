Kwmg LLC Buys 264 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 153,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 60,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

