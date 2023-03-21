Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.66

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as low as $6.81. Klabin shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 2,937 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

