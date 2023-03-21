JCIC Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 9.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

