Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Hensoldt Price Performance
Shares of Hensoldt stock opened at C$35.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.12. Hensoldt has a 52-week low of C$19.60 and a 52-week high of C$36.19.
About Hensoldt
