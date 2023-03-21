Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.58, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

