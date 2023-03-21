Gradient Investments LLC Has $40,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Snowflake by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after acquiring an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,190,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $135.47 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average of $154.43.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,965 shares of company stock valued at $17,849,213 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

