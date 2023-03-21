GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $11.51 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,984 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.