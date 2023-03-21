Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.91.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
