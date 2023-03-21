Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

