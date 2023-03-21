Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.35) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 710 ($8.72) to GBX 700 ($8.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. AlphaValue cut shares of Glencore to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 575 ($7.06) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $629.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

GLNCY stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Glencore has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.