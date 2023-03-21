Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.35) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.74) to GBX 620 ($7.61) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 575 ($7.06) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $629.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.01 on Monday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

