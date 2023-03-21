FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,780 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.