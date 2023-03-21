Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Flow Beverage Trading Up 2.2 %
OTC FLWBF opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Flow Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
Flow Beverage Company Profile
