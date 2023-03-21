Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Flat Glass Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

Shares of FGSGF opened at $2.68 on Monday. Flat Glass Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

