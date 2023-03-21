Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Filo Mining Trading Down 2.0 %

FLMMF stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

