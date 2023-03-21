Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.00.
Exchange Income Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$51.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$38.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.25.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
