Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Raymond James

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Exchange Income stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. Exchange Income has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

